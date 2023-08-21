DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The nonprofit Darlington County Humane Society has received a pair of grants totaling $10,000 that it will use to help care for its animals and overcome overcrowding.

The Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities each awarded $5,000 grants to the shelter.

The shelter is currently over capacity, and the money will be used to meet the “critical needs” of its animals, including medical care, food and shelter, officials said.

“DCHS is deeply grateful for the generous support from Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities,” said Josh Witten, chairman of the Darlington County Humane Society Board of Directors. “These grants will provide much-needed resources for the many dogs and cats in our care while on their journey to new homes.

“We are committed to providing a high level of care to these animals, even in challenging times. This support from Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities is a testament to that commitment. It also represents a shared belief in promoting the importance of humane care and responsible pet ownership to reduce overpopulation in our community.”

Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities support animal-welfare organizations across the country, the shelter said.

For more information about how to support the Darlington County Humane

Society, visit www.darlingtonhumane.org.