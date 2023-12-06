DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five dogs at the Darlington County Humane Society could soon be euthanized because of overcrowding, according to the shelter.

The dogs must be off the property by Sunday, or they will be at risk, shelter officials said in a Facebook post. As a result, people are being encouraged to adopt, foster, rescue, or foster-to-adopt one of the dogs.

“When push comes to shove, you all jump to action to save our darlings, so we are calling our Push to Shove list,” the post said. “Let’s get these darlings safe off grounds. Each dog is available for foster, foster-to-adopt, adoption, or rescue.”

Rigby, Nancy, Denzel, Sammy, and Shiloh are the names of the dogs that need a new home. More information is on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Information about the animals can also be found on SaveDarlingtonPets.com, Petfinder.com and AdoptAPet.com. You can also click on the Darlington County Humane Society Rescue for more information.

Anyone who wants to adopt can click here. Anyone who wants to rescue one of the dogs is asked to email kimdchstiedemann@gmail.com.