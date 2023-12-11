DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Humane Society says they are overcrowded and may have to make some tough calls soon.

The animal shelter posted a “push to shove” list last week, with the hope that the community will come to their aid before that list turns to a “push to sleep” list.

Lindsay Cronin, the shelter’s director, says they have seen an abnormal number of rescues for this time of year. They had 2,975 rescues in 2020, 2,852 in 2021 and 2,647 in 2022.

“We have a big waiting list of community members who need to bring in animals,” Cronin said. “We’re trying to make space for them because in the past, we’ve had many dogs in crates.”

The shelter said despite many locals volunteering to foster animals, the spray-neuter issue has only made things worse.

As animals are adopted or fostered, several other animals are rescued with full litters.

“It can be so overwhelming to see so many litters come in from the community that are stray or surrendered or abandoned that are still having puppies or kittens,” Cronin said. “That just adds to the overpopulation.”

A manager at the shelter said she was in a “perpetual state of sadness.” They said many people forget about the cats that also face an overcrowding issue.

A News13 reporter noticed cats were stacked three crates high inside the shelter.

“It’s very easy to say the recommendation is to spray and neuter your animals, but we understand that a lot of people are struggling right now,” Cronin said. “A lot of instability in people’s lives makes it hard for them to care for their pets.”

The shelter asks anyone facing these issues to surrender their pet instead of releasing it into the wild, because it contributes to the overcrowding problem.

They are also in crucial need of fosters and adoptions. For more information, click here.