DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers has issued a burn ban for Darlington County.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, “Their three regional dispatch centers recorded 32 wildfires Thursday, most of which occurred in the central and eastern parts of the state, along both sides of the I-95 corridor throughout the coastal plain. Agency officials cite widespread low relative humidities – below 20% across most of the state – as likely contributing to the increase in wildfire activity.”

The weather forecast for the next several days indicates dry conditions that will continue with almost no chances for precipitation.