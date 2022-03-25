DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions.

The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county.

“Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said in a statement. “It can lead to property damage, increased risk for injuries, and even fatalities.”

The burn ban is expected to last until early next week, according to the county.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission also issued a red flag alert for the entire state of South Carolina. While it doesn’t outright ban burning, it strongly encourages residents to think twice before burning outdoors and to postpone it if possible.