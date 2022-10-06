DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office.

James is accused of contributing to the death of the resident by “failing to provide the care necessary to maintain his health and safety,” according to an arrest warrant. Deputies were called to the facility on Briarcliff Drive on Sept. 21 to investigate the death.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The facility is regulated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, deputies said.

James was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday and released on a $20,000 bond, according to online booking records.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.