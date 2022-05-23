DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

William Dominic Fontana was arrested April 19 and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Fontana is accused of inappropriately touching the 6-year-old at some point during 2021, according to the warrant.

Fontana was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center April 20 on a $75,000 surety bond, according to public records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.