DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning on drug charges for the second time in six months, according to a news release.

Deputies seized just under an ounce of meth and a “quantity” of cocaine, according to the release. Authorities arrested Robert Layne Hilburn and charged him with trafficking meth.

This is the second time in less than six months a search warrant has been executed at the location off Timmonsville Highway, according to the release. It is also the second time Hilburn has been arrested on a meth trafficking charge since November.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hilburn is booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, online booking records show.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges may follow, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available.