Darlington County man catches alleged scrap-metal thief, holds him at gunpoint in violent confrontation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Hartsville man after a Darlington County property owner held him at gunpoint after catching him allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, authorities said.

According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., the suspect, Brandon James Moody, also hit the property owner with a vehicle before the property owner shot at him and hit his vehicle. Moody ran into the woods after the incident but deputies tracked him down using a K9 and arrested him.

The incident happened Tuesday on N. Governor Williams Highway, Hudson said.

Moody was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; unlawful carrying of a weapon; and petit larceny, according to online records for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He has two prior convictions for petit larceny, Hudson said.

Moody remained in jail as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.