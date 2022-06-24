DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man will spend two decades in prison after being convicted of attempted murder, according to a Friday announcement from the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Donnie Mumford, 64, was charged with firing at a woman in 2019 inside of a nightclub on Highway 151. She was hit in the shoulder.

Mumford tried to shoot her again, but the gun jammed, according to authorities. Mumford and the woman knew each other.

“But for the gun jamming, the State believes this would have been a homicide,” said Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell during sentencing, according to the announcement. “Our society has become so violent. When people show violent intent, the Courts must act to protect the public.”

The maximum sentence possible for the charge is 30 years. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence in order to be eligible for parole.