DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual activity with a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Stephen Howard Dial, Jr, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the attorney general’s office.

The victim reported to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30, 2020, that Dial made sexual advances, engaged in sexual activity and provided them with marijuana and alcohol, according to the attorney general’s office.

Officials said the offences were between May 2016 and December 2019, starting when the victim was a young teenager.

Honorable Michael G. Nettles sentenced Dial to 10 years in prison for criminal solicitation of a minor and three years for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the attorney general’s office. He was given credit for the 531 days he’s already spent in jail.

Dial will serve both sentences at the same time and when released will have to register as a sex offender.