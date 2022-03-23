DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to a news release from the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Cabanough McPhail, 56, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.

McPhail’s charges stemmed from an incident July 18, 2020 when McPhail killed 32-year-old Najmah McDaniel, of Hartsville, according to the release. The two were at a gathering with family and friends when McPhail fired a shot at McDaniel while he was intoxicated and the two were having an argument.

McPhail will serve his sentence in a facility that will be determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.