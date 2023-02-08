DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon.
Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville.
So far, there have been no arrests in the case.
WLTX, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, reported that Ray was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot after going there to sell a French Bulldog.
Deputies told WLTX that Ray had gone to the restaurant to meet with someone he had talked to on Facebook Marketplace about selling the dog. Investigators said several suspects stole the dog and fired shots from a handgun.
Ray was taken to a local hospital where he died.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CrimeSC.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.