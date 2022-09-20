DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County murder suspect was released from jail Wednesday on a $10,000 bond, according to records obtained by News13.

Quinton Jevon Gattison was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Wednesday after he was granted bond last week by Judge Michael S. Holt.

Gattison will have to stay on house arrest, comply with treatment and appointments from Pee Dee Mental Health and take all prescribed medications, according to court documents. A designated family member will be required to report any violations of the bond conditions.

Quinton Gattison and Darquan Gattison were arrested and charged with murder in the death of Larry Moody. Moody was found dead on Nov. 29, 2017 inside a home on Flat Creek Road north of the city of Darlington.

Quinton and Darquan Gattison are brothers, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.