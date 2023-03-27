DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to a district spokesperson.

The crash happened on Highway 151 near Rogers Road in the Darlington area, according to the spokesperson. There were no students and three district employees on board at the time of the crash.

One person was in the other vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.