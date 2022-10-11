DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County school bus was involved in a crash with a freightliner truck early Tuesday morning, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. as the school bus was making a right turn onto Highway 34 from Highway 580, Lee said. The truck was on Highway 34 when the crash happened.

A spokesperson for the Darlington County School District said a Coca-Cola truck ran into the back of the bus. There were no students on the bus and no injuries were reported.

