DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County School District announced in a news release Tuesday several changes to the district and school leadership roles.

Larry Johnson, who was the Assistant Superintendent for administration and operations for the Darlington County School District has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities.

Eddie Shuler, who has been the principal at Darlington Middle School since 2013 will be the district’s new executive director of administration and operations.

Before Shuler was an assistant principal at Darlington Middle School, he served as an athletic director, elementary math, science, and health teacher, middle school math teacher, and coach.

Shuler holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from South Carolina State University and a Master of Arts in educational administration from The Ohio State University.

He is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership.

Victoria Williams-Cooper will be the new principal of Darlington Middle School. She is currently the principal of the Darlington County Intervention School. She was the assistant principal at Darlington Middle School in 2022 before becoming the principal of Darlington County Intervention School.

Williams-Cooper began her career as a Social Studies teacher at Darlington Middle School where she became the DCSD District Teacher of the Year. Williams-Cooper was a coordinating teacher for English/Language Arts and Social Studies before becoming an assistant principal.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Education in Instructional Accommodations from Francis Marion University. She is elementary and secondary certified and holds an Educational Leadership certification from Salem International University.

Melinda Brown will be the new principal of the Darlington County Intervention School. Brown is currently the principal of Thornwell School for the Arts. During her tenure in the Darlington County School District, Brown has served as the associate principal of Lamar Elementary, Spaulding Elementary School’s coordinating teacher and Title 1 coordinator, and a third- and fifth-grade teacher.

Brown graduated from Coker College with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessments.

She holds an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Walden University. She is a National Board Certified teacher in Early Childhood Middle Literacy, a former DCSD Honor Roll Teacher, a TAP Mentor Teacher, and a TAP Master Teacher.

Kacy Keels will be the new principal of Thornwell School of the Arts. Keels is currently the Director of Early Childhood for the district. Keels previously worked at Thornwell as a first-grade teacher and was chosen as the school’s Teacher of the Year. She also served in other school districts and schools as a literacy coach, reading interventionist, literacy consultant, and first-grade teacher.

Keels holds a Master of Education in Language and Literacy and a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Clemson University.

“I am confident in our new leadership and their ability to guide our students to be as successful as they can be,” said Dr. Tim Newman, DCSD superintendent in a news release. “All have extensive and varied experiences in the Darlington County School District, and they understand the district’s culture and desire for excellence in our classrooms. I support them fully and wish them all the best as they transition to their new roles and the new school year.”

* * * Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

Melinda Brown

Kacy Keels

Eddie Shuler