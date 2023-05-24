DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District has announced its 2023-24 School Support Staff of the Year.
“Congratulations to our support staff on this well-deserved honor,” Superintendent Tim Newman said. “You serve admirably in support roles that make our schools thrive. Your impact reaches far beyond the walls of our classrooms, and your influence on our students will last a lifetime.”
Each school’s winner was chosen through a schoolwide vote, and in addition to competing for the districtwide Support Staff of the Year award, which will be announced later this year, each person will serve as an advisor on the superintendent’s support staff cabinet.
Below is a list of the winners from each school:
- Ronequa Mason, Teacher Assistant, Bay Road Elementary School
- Carolyn Andrews, Student Data Manager, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
- Heather Norwood, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Carolina Elementary School
- Shaniqua Bennett, JAG Instructor, Darlington High School
- Charleen Gardner, Teacher Assistant/Interventionist, Darlington Middle School
- Quendolyn Bines, Student Data Manager/Attendance Clerk, Darlington County Intervention School
- Steve Waiters, Custodian, Darlington County Institute of Technology
- Nichole Thomas, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Darlington County Virtual Academy
- Karen Stewart, Guidance Secretary, Hartsville High School
- Jaliyah M. Thomas, Custodian, Hartsville Middle School
- Timothy Ballard, Secretary, J.L. Cain Elementary School
- Bessie Allen, Teacher Assistant, Lamar High School
- Angela “Danielle” Mendiola, Secretary, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School
- Laura Byrd, Secretary, Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology
- Jessica Polson, Cafeteria Manager, North Hartsville Elementary School
- Virgil Wells, Teacher Assistant, Pate Elementary School
- Shauna Gregg, Student Data Manager/Media Assistant, Rosenwald Elementary School
- Easter Arthur, 5K assistant, Southside Early Childhood Center
- Shannon Johnson, Career Specialist, Spaulding Middle School
- Mildred Morant, Custodian, St. John’s Elementary School
- Cynthia Davis, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Thornwell School for the Arts
- Robin Gilmore, Darlington area bus driver, Transportation Department
