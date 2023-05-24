DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District has announced its 2023-24 School Support Staff of the Year.

“Congratulations to our support staff on this well-deserved honor,” Superintendent Tim Newman said. “You serve admirably in support roles that make our schools thrive. Your impact reaches far beyond the walls of our classrooms, and your influence on our students will last a lifetime.”

Each school’s winner was chosen through a schoolwide vote, and in addition to competing for the districtwide Support Staff of the Year award, which will be announced later this year, each person will serve as an advisor on the superintendent’s support staff cabinet.

Below is a list of the winners from each school:

Ronequa Mason, Teacher Assistant, Bay Road Elementary School

Carolyn Andrews, Student Data Manager, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Heather Norwood, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Carolina Elementary School

Shaniqua Bennett, JAG Instructor, Darlington High School

Charleen Gardner, Teacher Assistant/Interventionist, Darlington Middle School

Quendolyn Bines, Student Data Manager/Attendance Clerk, Darlington County Intervention School

Steve Waiters, Custodian, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Nichole Thomas, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Karen Stewart, Guidance Secretary, Hartsville High School

Jaliyah M. Thomas, Custodian, Hartsville Middle School

Timothy Ballard, Secretary, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Bessie Allen, Teacher Assistant, Lamar High School

Angela “Danielle” Mendiola, Secretary, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

Laura Byrd, Secretary, Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology

Jessica Polson, Cafeteria Manager, North Hartsville Elementary School

Virgil Wells, Teacher Assistant, Pate Elementary School

Shauna Gregg, Student Data Manager/Media Assistant, Rosenwald Elementary School

Easter Arthur, 5K assistant, Southside Early Childhood Center

Shannon Johnson, Career Specialist, Spaulding Middle School

Mildred Morant, Custodian, St. John’s Elementary School

Cynthia Davis, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Thornwell School for the Arts

Robin Gilmore, Darlington area bus driver, Transportation Department