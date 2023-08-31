DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County School District made an announcement on their Facebook page that the district is currently experiencing a district-wide internet outage.

Due to weather conditions, the district said some applications and services cannot be accessed outside of the district’s network from home including Enrich and Schoology.

“We are working with the district’s internet service provider to restore services,” the district said in the announcement.