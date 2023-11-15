DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Board of Education conducted its annual evaluation of Darlington County School District superintendent Tim Newman at its November monthly meeting, the district announced Wednesday in a news release.

Newman met or exceeded district expectations overall on his evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year, the release said.



“We have seen the Darlington County School District make significant movement toward our goals this year under the leadership of Dr. Newman,” Wanda Hassler said. Hassler is the chairman of the Darlington County Board of Education. “We are proud of the hard work and accomplishments of our students, staff, and schools.”

According to the district’s release, Darlington County School District has shown substantial improvements in several academic areas, with several schools exceeding state averages.

Among other accomplishments, students who were lacking resources have made significant gains and Darlington County School District is among the top 10 in the state in terms of college or career readiness, the release said.

Almost 100 students have paid internships in the community that has provided them real-world experience and has in turn built the community’s workforce. The release also stated the district’s starting salary for teachers is among the highest in the state.

Four schools have earned excellent ratings on the annual report card and 15 of 17 schools increased their overall report card points from the previous year. The district concluded its list of accomplishments by stating they are excited about the ongoing academic success and look forward to continued progress toward specific goals.

In light of the progress made under Newman’s leadership, the board approved a one-year extension to his contract, which has extended it through June 2026. The board also gave Newman a two-percent salary increase and an annual step increase, according to the release.

“I appreciate the board’s support in our mission to educate, empower, and prepare all for an ever-changing world,’ Newman said. “The results of this positive evaluation reflect all the great work that others have done around me and, in our schools. In this age ­­­­of instant knowledge and action, consistency in leadership is important for the effectiveness of systems. Currently in my sixth year, I am truly blessed to continue to be a part of the DCSD family. Our new strategic plan, which focuses on student success, staff excellence, community engagement, and the efficient use of resources, will continue to show others around the state how special our district is.”