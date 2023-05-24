DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – 21 teachers were chosen by their colleagues at their respective schools for the Darlington County School District’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year Program.

The Teacher of the Year Program honors teachers who go above and beyond to provide rewarding learning experiences for the students of Darlington County.

“Congratulations to our Teachers of the Year,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County Schools in a news release. “They are shining examples of the transformative power that a classroom teacher has on their students’ lives. Their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to our students and their families inspire us all.”

The winners received a cash stipend and also became members of the DCSD Teacher Forum and the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Cabinet.

The 2023-24 recipients are:

· Jacoyzha Brockington, fourth-grade teacher, Bay Road Elementary School

· Roberta “Diane” Purvis, fourth-grade teacher, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

· Jessica Farmer, fifth-grade teacher, Carolina Elementary School

· Antionette Bostic, Math teacher, Darlington High School

· Fredricka Peterson, sixth-grade math teacher, Darlington Middle School

· CSM David Lelie, JROTC instructor, Darlington County Intervention School

· Anthony “Tony” Donovan, Auto Collision instructor, Darlington County Institute of Technology

· Shelia Wright, teacher, first-grade teacher, Darlington County Virtual Academy

· Brandi Cook Gammell, social studies teacher, Hartsville High School

· Miranda Horton, social studies teacher, Hartsville Middle School

· Jessica Woodson, 5K teacher, J.L. Cain Elementary School

· Raquel Power Barrera, Spanish teacher, Lamar High School

· Gabriel “Briel” White, 5K teacher, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

· Gina Benjamin, Business/Computer Science/Technology teacher, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

· Grace Lyman, fifth-grade teacher, North Hartsville Elementary School

· Cindy Glanville, second grade teacher, Pate Elementary School

· Kayanna Thomas, Reading Interventionist, Rosenwald Elementary Middle School

· Stephanie Hall, Exceptional Education teacher, Southside Early Childhood Center

· Matthew McCary, social studies teacher, Spaulding Middle School

· Kim Bonnoitt, Reading Recovery teacher, St. John’s Elementary School

· Lisa Todd, fifth-grade teacher, Thornwell School for the Arts

Darlington County Schools said a District Teacher of the Year will be chosen from the school winners and announced later this year.