DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects in Darlington County, and the county’s sheriff is cautioning drivers to be safe.

Some of the projects include major bridge work, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has had reports of vehicles going around road closure signs, according to the release. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said to be patient and to not put others in danger.

“Please do not go around road closure signs, as doing so is very dangerous and you are putting yourself at great risk of harm,” Hudson said in the release.