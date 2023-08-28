DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. plans to meet with school and government officials to discuss fighting among spectators that led to the stands being cleared during Friday’s high school football game between Darlington and Hartsville.

The game was allowed to resume but without fans in the stands. Hartsville defeated Darlington 55-26.

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Hudson said in a news release, adding that additional deputies will be present when Hartsville hosts Camden at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Spectators and parents should be able to come out on a Friday night and enjoy the game without this type of behavior occurring,” Hudson said. “If there are any such issues at this week’s game, each incident will be fully investigated and those that take part in this type of behavior will be dealt with accordingly.”

Hudson also said his office will work with the Darlington County School District to ensure that those who are involved in such behavior are prevented from attending future games.

Darlington plays at Lugoff-Elgin on Friday.