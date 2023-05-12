Drivers compete at the start of the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

DARLLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson urged the public to use caution while driving due to race weekend events and traffic.

Hudson said a lot of visitors from different places are in the county for the race, and there will be increased traffic.

He said there have already been numerous crashes in the county, some of which were deadly.

Hudson thanked the South Carolina Highway Patrol for traffic assistance during race weekend.