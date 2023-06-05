DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A weeklong summer youth camp hosted by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office got underway Monday morning.

The third annual day camp runs through Friday at the Emmanuel Baptist Church at 949 N. Marquis Highway in Hartsville. In the past, the camp has been a successful part of the sheriff’s office’s community outreach program, officials said.

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the camp gives youths a chance to interact with law enforcement officers and provides them with other activities. The youths also get breakfast and lunch during the day.

“[The] camp ages start at 5 and goes up to 17 years of age, so we feel like we can catch them now and give them that foundation that they need to be productive citizens and grow through life and make better choices,” Hudson said.