DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Pee Dee, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.
Deputies are on scene of a shooting incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar, according to Major David Young.
The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
