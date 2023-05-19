DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of a scam where people pretend to be law enforcement officers over the phone in an attempt to scam people out of money.
The sheriff’s office released a statement urging the public to be cautious and reminded the public that law enforcement officers don’t ask for money over the phone.
