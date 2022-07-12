DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County solicitor is not planning to pursue criminal charges in the death of a 37-year-old man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in April.

“Based on a review of the Investigative File in [the] above case, it is my opinion there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution in this case,” 4th Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers Jr. said in a letter to SLED dated June 21.

News13 obtained a copy of the letter and a SLED investigative report through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The State Law Enforcement Division report details the event of the April 14 incident off East McIver Road that led to the death of Kenneth Brian Turner of Darlington.

According to the report, the incident began shortly after 11 a.m. when deputies went to a home in Darlington County to investigate a stolen motorcycle that had been left at the residence.

Deputies determined that Turner had been at the home on the motorcycle but had left. He was found later walking on East McIver Road, but when deputies tried to talk to him, the report said he pulled a sawed-off shotgun out of a bag and continued walking and pointing the gun at himself.

The report said Turner ignored deputies’ commands to drop the gun and continued to walk into a field off East McIver Road, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter.

As officers tried to negotiate with Turner, the report said he pointed the gun at officers, prompting three deputies to fire their weapons. The report said Tuner was hit multiple times and died at the scene, about an hour after the incident began.

Before the shooting, according to the report, multiple deputies can be heard on body camera recordings shouting at Turner and telling him, “Put the gun down” and “Let us help you.” At one point, Turner said “I ain’t did nothing. I ain’t gone hurt y’all.” He also told deputies that he was not going to go to jail.

No deputies were injured during the incident.