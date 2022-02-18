Darlington County under burn ban due to weather conditions

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County is under a burn ban due to current weather conditions, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.
Flowers said conditions of high temperatures, dry grounds, low humidity, and winds are poor for open burning.
The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.