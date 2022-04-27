DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a man last seen nearly a month ago.

Billy Ray Davis, 69, was last seen April 1 on East Old Camden Road in the Hartsville area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He has gray hair and blue eyes, according to deputies.

Deputies said he also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.