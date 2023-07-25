DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who reportedly snuck inside a Dollar General in the Dovesville area and stole cartons of cigarettes.

Deputies said they got the call shortly after midnight Tuesday when an alarm went off with a person inside the store.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the unknown person had entered the store by removing the siding and fled before deputies arrived.

Surveillance footage caught the unknown person leaving on foot and the person appeared to be wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.