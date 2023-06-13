DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County sheriff’s deputy has been recognized for his work with local students.

Jimell Green recently was presented the Pee Dee School Resource Officer of the Year award at the South Carolina Association of School Resource Officers conference in Myrtle Beach.

“We are very proud of Deputy Green as he is well deserving of this award,” the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.