DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle caught fire Friday morning inside a building at the former Galey and Lord textile mill in Darlington County, authorities said.

Darlington County Fire District crews responded at about 9 a.m. to the plant in Society Hill. The fire was put out with no damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the Galey and Lord site is a former textile dyeing and finishing plant that occupies about 234 acres. It was associated with multiple textile manufacturing facilities between 1966 and 2016.

The plant was closed and abandoned in 2016, according to the EPA.