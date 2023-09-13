DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crosstown Fuel in Darlington had its grand opening on Wednesday and is offering customers free food, fountain drinks, and regular gas at $1.99 per gallon.

People are able to get the free food and drinks until 5 p.m.

The gas station is located at 496 S. Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The free food, drinks, and discounted gas started at 10 a.m.