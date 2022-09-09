DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery on Friday at a Breakers convenience store in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shelby William Barr III, of Darlington, was identified when investigators and the Darlington County Bloodhound Team found him hiding under a porch at a nearby residence.

Barr allegedly arrived at the store, located at 2240 Harry Byrd Highway, armed with a knife and approached a store clerk who had arrived to open the business, according to officials. He is accused of robbing the store and leaving with an undisclosed amount of lottery tickets.

Barr was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, according to online booking records.