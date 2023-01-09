DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office.

Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No one was hurt in the incident.

He was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. He was being held Monday morning in the W. Glenn Camp Detention Center on bonds totaling $43,000, according to online jail records.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

