DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office.
Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No one was hurt in the incident.
He was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. He was being held Monday morning in the W. Glenn Camp Detention Center on bonds totaling $43,000, according to online jail records.
The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.