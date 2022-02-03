Darlington man stabbed man, broke into his home while he was hospitalized, warrants say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is accused of stabbing a man in January and then later breaking into the man’s home while the victim was in the hospital, according to arrest warrants.

Butch Miller Jr, of Darlington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, second-degree burglary, larceny, and malicious damage, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 25, Miller is accused of stabbing a victim multiple times at a home on Welling Farm Road, according to warrants. The man was stabbed in the side, hip, arm, and shoulder areas.

Two days later, deputies were called to the home for a burglary.

Miller is accused of breaking into the home and stealing a TV while the victim was in the hospital recovering from the stabbing wounds, according to warrants. He also allegedly damaged several vehicles with bricks and cement blocks and took several items.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police could not release any additional information.