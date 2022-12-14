DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A much-talked-about school consolidation project in Darlington County is moving forward.

School district leaders voted 5-2 Monday night to go ahead with plans to build a new school that will house students from St. John’s Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School. The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

“This is really about what is most beneficial for our children,” Board of Education Chairman Warren Jeffords said in a news release. “Education and safety are what we should be concerned with the most. “It’s not an easy decision when you are talking about merging schools and closing schools. It’s a very difficult decision. But ultimately, it’s about our children and giving them the best opportunities we can.”

In addition to Jeffords, who serves District 4, Leigh Anne Kelley of District 1, Richard Brewer of District 5, Wanda Hassler of District 7, and Jamie Morphis of District 8 voted for the project. Board members Lucas Reed of District 2 and Charles Govan of District 6 voted against it.

Plans call for the school to be built at 2308 N. Governor Williams Highway on land already the district purchased in the spring, the district said. Based on market conditions from last spring, school leaders say it will cost about $30 million to build the school.

The good news, district leaders said in a news release, is that it will be built with existing funds and will not require a referendum or tax increase. In addition, no staff reductions are expected.

“This was a difficult decision for the board,” said Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said. “The historical significance of both Rosenwald and St. John’s speaks for itself. “At the same time, we are focused on providing our students with the best educational environment possible. Merging these two schools into a newly constructed modern, technology-rich, safe, and secure building with educational spaces suited for today’s learners is what we believe is best for our students’ future. I know there may be some disappointment in both communities, but I hope everyone understands our primary commitment is to student success.”

The decision came after several meetings between the school leaders and the public, and according to the district’s news release, the decision to consolidate and build a new school came after board members looked at the age of the buildings at St. John’s, which are between 100 to 200 years old, and the declining enrollment at Rosenwald, which currently has only 81 students in PreK-5th grade and 46 students in grades 6-8.



Several board members expressed a desire to find new uses and purposes for the old school buildings in the community, the district said.



“We need to make sure these buildings do not go unused,” said Reed, who is from Society Hill.

He said he wants district officials to reach out to the schools’ alumni associations and other groups to help find uses for the buildings.

“We have options available with the buildings,” Reed said. “But first and foremost, we’ve got to place our kids first.”



Kelley said it wasn’t an easy decision but that board members “spent the battery part of this year doing our due diligence.”

“This board has always put kids first,” she said. “And some decisions are harder than others, but the first question should be, ‘How will this impact the kids?’ The safety of the kids and the betterment of the kids always come first. There are a lot of other things involved in making the decisions — that impact the decision and that sometimes make it hard to make the decision — but the first question always has to be about the kids.”