DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of a man accused of killing two law-enforcement officers in Florence County in 2018 was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and other charges, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kellie Hopkins was arrested after troopers got a tip about a reckless driver and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at Highway 401 and Roger Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hopkins was driving a moped. She was also charged with resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights. She posted bond on Mondy and was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Her father, Fred Hopkins, is accused of killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and wounding five other officers in October 2018. The shooting happened when deputies went to his home to interview his son, Seth, about allegations of sex crimes against a child.

Kellie Hopkins has two prior arrests in Florence County. In June 2021, was arrested on several traffic-related charges after police were called to investigate a crash involving a parked vehicle in which she left the scene.

She was also arrested in December 2020 for public disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and assault on a police officer after Florence County sheriff’s deputies were called a vehicle crash near Darlington Street and Holloway Drive for a disorderly female. She was arrested after refusing commands to calm down, deputies said.