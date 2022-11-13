DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened early Sunday morning on East Old Camden Road in the Hartsville area, the sheriff’s office said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

