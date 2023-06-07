DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred overnight.

It happened on N. Main Street, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available, but Hudson has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office to address recent shootings in the area.

