DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people were arrested in Darlington County on Wednesday as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, deputies said.

Deputies said James Howle Jr., Kimberly Gaskins, Jenny Tinsley, and Roy Allen Stallings II were all arrested on scene and charged with multiple narcotic violations.

Howle was found with more than four grams of meth and marijuana in a chest of drawers in his bedroom. About 70 grams of Fentanyl was also found in his pants pocket, according to arrest warrants.

Tinsley had about .6 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl in a chest of drawers in her bedroom, according to arrest warrants.

Gaskins had nearly five grams of meth in the Altoids tin located in her pocketbook, arrest warrants show.

Stallings had two bags of meth that weighed about .75 grams that were found under the bathroom sink. Marijuana was also located in a chest of drawers, along with about .6 grams of Fentanyl found in a chest of drawers in his bedroom, according to arrest warrants.

All four are booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and no bond has been posted.