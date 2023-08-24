DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man was arrested Thursday for possessing cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun, deputies said.

Shanard Joseph Woodham was arrested at the scene and was charged with multiple narcotics and firearm violations.

Deputies conducted a search warrant on his home as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Hartsville Police Department and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to arrest warrants, deputies found 13 clear plastic bags of what was believed to be marijuana in his bedroom closet inside a black and brown colored backpack.

Two clear plastic bags were also found inside his bedroom dresser drawer and closet.

A black and brown Taurus .357 Magnum handgun was found. Warrants show that Woodham was convicted for possessing marijuana in 2017.

Woodham was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted person and was booked into the W. Glenn Cambell Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.