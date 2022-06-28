DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars shot at each other Tuesday near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. as two vehicles were driving down North 5th Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found shell casings in the road.
Deputies are currently not aware of anyone that was hit, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.