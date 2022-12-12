DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told News13 the manner of death is not known at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.