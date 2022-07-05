DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called at about 2 p.m. to Hunter Drive for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. A woman was shot in the lower leg and is expected to survive.
📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.