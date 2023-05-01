DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are on the scene of a shooting Monday night, deputies said in a news release.
The shooting happened off Society Hill Road just outside the city limits of Darlington, deputies said. One person was shot, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
