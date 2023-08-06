DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning, deputies said in a news release.
The incident happened on Society Hill Road in the Society Hill area of Darlington County, according to deputies. SLED is assisting in the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here