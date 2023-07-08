DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One man was arrested, and others may be charged after deputies said multiple people were fighting at a gas station in Hartsville and at least one person had a gun.

According to a news release by the Darlington Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after noon Thursday at the BP station store on the 1300 block of West BoBo Newsom Highway and individuals fled the scene.

The incident is under investigation and the people involved have been identified, deputies said.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for breach of peace high and aggravated and more charges may be pending, according to deputies.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said these individuals showed no concern for the public and other patrons in the store.

“This behavior is not acceptable in society, and it will not be tolerated,” Hudson said in a news release. “These individuals will be found and held accountable for their actions.”

Quashawn Tyrell Woodham was arrested and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center for breach of peace high and aggravated and no other information available at this time, deputies said.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. thanked the citizens of Darlington County in the news release for all the assistance and support that the Sheriff’s Office received.

Count on News13 for updates.