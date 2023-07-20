DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant at a residence in the Lamar area found fentanyl, more than 300 pills and several guns, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kevin Michael Bell was arrested for various drug and weapons charges, deputies said.
The search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, deputies said. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.
